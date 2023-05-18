Menu
It's Mission: Possible – let's become a hi-tech superpower

It's Mission: Possible – let's become a hi-tech superpower
Let's break a few rules in our research sector. (Image: Paramount)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 18 May 2023
If Chris Hipkins lives up to his pre-budget rhetoric, today should see a top-up of funding for the research sector, as well as some initiatives in tech and innovation.But long overdue funding increases will need to do more than account for inflation eating into research budgets.We've had years of little in the way of substantial new allocations for science – the $70 million in funding announced in March for the new RNA Technology Development Platform was a rare exception.More importantly, the government needs to signal how it's go...
Policy

After stopping an earlier tender process, the council has brought in an Australian firm.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Podcasts Free

Today's round-up of the top stories from BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ben Moore.

Ben Moore 5:00am
NZ's mussel man raising millions to take on an industry
Technology

NZ's mussel man raising millions to take on an industry

NE Tech is raising $10 million to make its oil-extraction tech not just a household name, but a legacy.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Mixed pre-budget signals on video game rebate
Technology

Mixed pre-budget signals on video game rebate

A major industry transformation plan was quietly released on Monday, but why?

Dileepa Fonseka 17 May 2023
AI platform to make companies' climate reporting pain-free
Technology

AI platform to make companies' climate reporting pain-free

A company can find out how its work-from-home policies will affect its carbon emissions. 

Greg Hurrell 17 May 2023