Musk, Zuckerberg lead a US$852b surge among world’s richest people

In between flirting with a cage fight against Mark Zuckerberg, Tesla boss Elon Musk added billions to his personal wealth. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Tue, 04 Jul 2023
By Annie Massa and Jack WitzigThe world’s 500 richest people added US$852 billion (NZ1.38 trillion) to their fortunes in the first half of 2023.Each member of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index made an average of US$14 million per day over the past six months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It was the best half-year for billionaires since the back half of 2020 when the economy rebounded from a covid-induced slump.The gains coincided with a broad stock market rally, as investors brushed off the effects of central bank interest...
Mortgage arrears now at highest levels since March 2020
Economy

More than 426,000 borrowers aren't keeping up with their payments.

Brent Melville 2:20pm

NZ Health system shake-up will support frontline staff

The health system is changing the way it regulates, trains and recruits new staff.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12:38pm
Economy

Sales replace staff shortages as biggest business worry

Business conditions remain tough as inflation is squeezed out of the economy.

Pattrick Smellie 12:10pm
More Technology

Volpara trims credit line on strong cashflows
Markets

The company will save $112,500 a year.

Staff reporters 2:24pm
Forsyth Barr boosts Infratil rating after One NZ purchase
Markets

The increase comes less than a week after it downgraded One's main rival, Spark.

Ben Moore 11:10am
NZ Shareholders Association urges partial ERoad takeover
Markets

ERoad bidder, Constellation Software, prefers 100% ownership.

Pattrick Smellie 03 Jul 2023
Xero founder Rod Drury to leave its board
Markets

Lee Hatton is also stepping down, while US-based Ajali Joshi steps in.

Ben Moore 03 Jul 2023