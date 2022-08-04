See full details
Technology
MyRepublic mobile plans show benefits of MVNO model

Ben Moore
Thu, 04 Aug 2022

"New Zealanders are lacking choice" in how they consume mobile data, claims MyRepublic's Matt Lindsay. (Image: MyRepublic)
Ben Moore
Thu, 04 Aug 2022
MyRepublic’s approach to mobile plan pricing is showing how opening up mobile networks to third-party resellers can help increase competition in the market.Founded in 2011 in Singapore as a fibre broadband provider, MyRepublic expanded into Aotearoa New Zealand in 2014.It launched its mobile plans last month as the first mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) on Vodafone's new platform, focusing on the speed of connection rather than the amount of data available per month.MVNGo time?MVNO is the industry term for a company that resells...

Economy the chart
Labour market data: good news or bad?
Andy Fyers | Thu, 04 Aug 2022

Wednesday's release of labour market data reinforced that we live in slightly unusual economic times.

Law & Regulation
Forestry law change highlights competing priorities
Ian Llewellyn | Thu, 04 Aug 2022

Submissions on law changes to the rules around foreign investment in forestry have raised concerns they will both reduce investment and not go far enough to protect productive farmland.

Climate change
Brakes on for climate change flood insurance scheme
Pattrick Smellie | Thu, 04 Aug 2022

Early ministerial enthusiasm for a new home flood insurance scheme "asap" have been tempered in the final version of the national climate change adaptation plan.

