Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Neil deGrasse Tyson: Rocket Lab ‘should’ve happened decades ago’

Neil deGrasse Tyson: Rocket Lab ‘should’ve happened decades ago’
Neil deGrasse Tyson is in NZ touring his show, Cosmic Perspectives on Civilisation. (Image: Think Inc)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Fri, 30 Jun 2023
Neil deGrasse Tyson “doesn’t know any good rebuttal” against Rocket Lab and other space-focused businesses expanding our horizons, except perhaps compromising the “sanctity of the night sky".Tyson is in New Zealand for the start of the tour of his latest talk, based on his book Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization.The book, and the speaking events that take place on Saturday in Auckland and Sunday in Wellington, focuses on what it means to look back at earth from space, strip away the arbitrary labe...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Coal boiler ban and phase out implemented
Law & Regulation

Coal boiler ban and phase out implemented

New rules phase out existing low-to-medium temperature coal boilers by 2037

Ian Llewellyn 4:00pm
Property

Airbnb wants 'app tax' replaced with a national tourism levy

The peer-to-peer booking platform says charging GST across all hosts isn't equitable.

Brent Melville 3:50pm
Airbnb wants 'app tax' replaced with a national tourism levy
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Mixed news in first All Blacks 'triumph' of the year

The downward trend in fan connection should concern NZ Rugby.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Mixed news in first All Blacks 'triumph' of the year

More Technology

Big drop in Datacom profits as it looks to an AI future
News in Brief

Big drop in Datacom profits as it looks to an AI future

Datacom says it is working to ensure AI is used for good in IT services.

Staff reporters 1:22pm
Janine Grainger wants to inspire the world to work better
Technology

Janine Grainger wants to inspire the world to work better

The Easy Crypto CEO shares what inspiration and influence means to her.

Ben Moore 5:00am
ForBarr downgrades Spark
Listed Companies

ForBarr downgrades Spark

Analysts expect lower cloud revenues and margins.

Victoria Young 29 Jun 2023
The Business of Tech: NZ's leading futurist shares what's in store
Technology Free

The Business of Tech: NZ's leading futurist shares what's in store

Ben Reid, NZ's foremost futurist, talks frankly about the future of Aotearoa NZ.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 29 Jun 2023