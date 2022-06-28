NZ research: fly to the moon and earn pay among the stars

See full details
The research team will train its sensors and instruments on Nasa's soon-to-be-launched Capstone CubeSat. (Image: Nasa)
Ben Moore
Tue, 28 Jun 2022
The University of Canterbury is spearheading research that will offer valuable information about the ‘cislunar’ space between the Earth and the moon, a key step towards the next stage of space exploration.The research team, which includes academics from Auckland and New South Wales universities, is developing a way of tracking small man-made objects in the cislunar space in collaboration with US space agency Nasa.This is the kind of data that can be sold to support the increasing need for a “courier service” to the moon,...

