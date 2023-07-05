Menu
One NZ makes staffing changes amid business ‘simplification’

One NZ chief executive Jason Paris said its customers want the company to be more digitised and automated. (Image: One NZ)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Wed, 05 Jul 2023
One New Zealand is undertaking a “process of simplification” that is “not a full-scale restructure” but may have some impact on jobs.NZ’s second-largest telco, One NZ was recently acquired in full by long-time investor Infratil, which has spurred the company’s leadership to look for greater efficiencies to improve its margins.But One NZ spokesperson, head of corporate affairs Conor Roberts, told BusinessDesk that recent changes to staffing were “not about increasing margin”. “They are a...
