Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

‘Quick and dirty’ cloud projects pose business risk

‘Quick and dirty’ cloud projects pose business risk
Microsoft's NZ technology officer, Russell Craig, said the ‘she'll be right' mentality is not a recipe for success. (Image: Microsoft)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 16 Feb 2023
Enterprises across Australia and New Zealand are adopting cloud services at a pace that is twice as fast as it was before the pandemic, according to a new report commissioned by Microsoft.The report, titled 'Public Cloud Services Opportunities and Dividends to the Australian and NZ Economies', was published by industry research company IDC.It noted NZ’s cloud spend is set to double from 2022 to 2026, hitting $5.2 billion as the major cloud providers open data centres onshore and cloud-based workloads increasingly become the norm.R...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Economy

Govt feels pinch of rising rates, eyes cyclone bill

The finance minister says the crown finances are well-placed to cope with recent storms. 

Paul McBeth 10:50am
Transport

Union opposes potential Interislander terminal changes

Union warns against cutbacks as KiwiRail reviews its $1.45b ferry replacement programme.

Oliver Lewis 10:45am
Property

Trade Me says property prices lowest since August 2021

Larger property prices fell at a faster pace across the nation. 

Staff reporters 9:23am

More Technology

Property Exclusive

Tech whiz runs into trouble over Auckland property deals

Ashutosh Sharma has a penchant for crypto and penthouses.

Oliver Lewis & Victoria Young 5:00am
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Facebook boss: this is how we’ll meet the TikTok threat

You can expect Facebook to up its game in trying to attract creators to the platform.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Technology Free

Satellite communications on its way to Gisborne, Napier

Nema and Spark are working to get satellite internet set up in cyclone-hit regions.

Ben Moore 15 Feb 2023
Technology

New scam uses Google Ads to target potential investors

Cert NZ is warning about a scam that uses Google Ads’ targeting to direct people searching for investment advice to malicious websites.

Staff reporters 15 Feb 2023