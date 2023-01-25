Rocket Lab prepares for first US launch

The launch of the Electron rocket is planned for midday Wednesday, NZ time. (Image: Rocket Lab)

Conditions are looking good, and Rocket Lab is ready to launch its first Electron rocket from United States soil from its launchpad in Wallops Island, Virginia.The launch is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan 24, between 6pm and 8pm Eastern Standard Time, which translates to between midday and 2pm on Wednesday in New Zealand.Mission detailsThe company’s 33rd Electron launch has been given the mission name ‘Virginia is for Launch Lovers’.It is aiming to put three satellites into orbit for HawkEye 360, a US-based geospatial analytics pr...