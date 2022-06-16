See full details
Slingshot: Never mind the broadband, here comes insurance

Ben Moore
Thu, 16 Jun 2022

Taryn Hamilton, the new 2degrees chief customer officer, says Slingshot has the goods to back up 2degrees’ reputation. (Image: Supplied)
Slingshot landed its first insurance customer when an Otago woman found the option in the customer portal and added a home and contents policy to her account – before the company had even announced its new offering.It must have been quite simple for her to sign up for insurance online, adding the payments to her bill and getting a bundling discount at the point of sale.While competitor telcos are battling with cloud-based IT services, 2degrees is taking a different approach.Taryn Hamilton, chief customer officer of the newly merged entity...

