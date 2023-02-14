Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Starlink proves worth against Cyclone Gabrielle

Starlink proves worth against Cyclone Gabrielle
Starlink satellite internet connections have reportedly held up in the face of the harsh weather. (Image: Steve Jurvetson/Flickr)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Tue, 14 Feb 2023
Amid the fibre and mobile network outages spread across the North Island, users of Starlink are reporting that their connections remained stable – as long as their power and hardware held up.Starlink is a satellite internet network, developed by private spaceflight company SpaceX, providing access to 48 countries.One Twitter user based west of Whangārei said after Cyclone Gabrielle hit, his household was able to stream high-definition TV until 9pm on Feb 13, when his power went out.RNZ reported that the northern community of Tutukaka set...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Markets Market close

Vulcan Steel result drives share price plummet

The market didn’t like Vulcan’s result – but wasn’t too bothered by NZ going into its third-ever national state of emergency.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Energy

Partial fix found for major electricity outage

The national grid operator said the restored power is not sufficient to power the whole of both regions.

Ian Llewellyn 5:20pm
Technology

Chorus struggling with access to damaged fibre cables

Road closures are preventing technicians from reaching suspect cables.

Ben Moore 5:00pm

More Technology

Technology

Chorus struggling with access to damaged fibre cables

Road closures are preventing technicians from reaching suspect cables.

Ben Moore 5:00pm
Media

Netflix bans account sharing in NZ as streaming giants tighten belts

Streaming giants are starting to feel the pinch.

Daniel Dunkley 09 Feb 2023
Opinion

Peter Griffin: NZ's missing the synthetic biology revolution

Despite producing LanzaTech, we've missed a huge opportunity.

Peter Griffin 09 Feb 2023
Technology

Nitrogen bubbling up as popular CO2 alternative

As CO2 gets harder to source in NZ, nitrogen generators offer a plausible alternative.

Ben Moore 09 Feb 2023