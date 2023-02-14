Starlink proves worth against Cyclone Gabrielle

Starlink satellite internet connections have reportedly held up in the face of the harsh weather. (Image: Steve Jurvetson/Flickr)

Amid the fibre and mobile network outages spread across the North Island, users of Starlink are reporting that their connections remained stable – as long as their power and hardware held up.Starlink is a satellite internet network, developed by private spaceflight company SpaceX, providing access to 48 countries.One Twitter user based west of Whangārei said after Cyclone Gabrielle hit, his household was able to stream high-definition TV until 9pm on Feb 13, when his power went out.RNZ reported that the northern community of Tutukaka set...