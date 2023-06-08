This week, Ben and Peter are joined by Apple watcher Dr Sarb Johal from A+ Report to talk about the biggest Apple product drop since the Apple Watch - the Vision Pro.
They ask what it will take for the device to catch on and who the actual customers could be.
Sarb shares what he expects to see for the future of Apple's attempts at mixed reality and why he thinks Apple's share price dropped in response to its 'spatial computer' launch.
Plus, they chat about the other news out of the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC).
