The Business of Tech: Govt’s digital tsar on cloud, AI and regulating tech

(Image: BusinessDesk)
Peter Griffin
Thu, 22 Jun 2023
Ben Moore
Thu, 22 Jun 2023
In episode 8, we feature an extended interview with Paul James, the government's chief digital officer, and the chief executive officer of Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs (DIA).James is the man responsible for coordinating how government departments adopt technology and the work DIA does also has a key impact on how digital services are delivered to citizens and how aspects of the digital realm are regulated in Aotearoa.Our chat ranged far and wide, spanning the government’s cloud-first strategy, the Christchurch Call...
