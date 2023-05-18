This week on The Business of Tech, Peter Griffin and Ben Moore are joined by Mark Callander, chief executive of our sponsor 2degrees.

The word of the day is satellites as Mark draws back the curtain on the telco's partnership with Lynk Global for its upcoming satellite-to-mobile tech to deliver cell service to customers out of the range of cell towers.

Mark outlines what it does, how it works, and why it’s different from Apple’s Emergency SOS service.

But before that, the news of the day is unpacked, including 5G spectrum allocation and rural connectivity, Zenno Astronautics’ success, and Google’s AI announcements.

