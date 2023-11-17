Menu
TIN200 survey finds NZ tech sector booming, but fewer local jobs

Rocket Lab is one of the tech companies boosting the sector. (Image: Rocket Lab)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 17 Nov 2023
The Technology Investment Network’s annual TIN200 survey of our 200 largest tech exporters shows a sector in rude health.But job growth is slowing, and there are already signs the sector won’t get everything it wants from the incoming government.Total revenue increased 11.8% to $17.1 billion in the 2023 financial year, while export receipts jumped 13.1% to $13.05b, with North America the fastest growing market and fintech the fastest growing sector.For context, last year, New Zealand’s dairy exports were worth $21.0b, meat and...
