Vodafone NZ drops the 'Vodaf' to become One NZ

Ben Moore

Wed, 28 Sep 2022

Vodafone NZ drops the 'Vodaf' to become One NZ
CEO Jason Paris said the rebranding is reflective of the company’s focus on the local market. (Images: Vodafone NZ)
Vodafone New Zealand is no more as the company is set to shed its branding, and the associated licensing costs, to become One NZ in early 2023.The name change, derived from dropping the "Vodaf" part, will happen nearly four years after Vodafone Group sold its Aotearoa NZ operations to a consortium comprising Infratil and Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management.The new circle logo is also reminiscent of the Vodafone quote mark, although the bright red has changed to a green spectrum.CEO Jason Paris stands in front of the company's...

