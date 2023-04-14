Menu
The UK adds to the CPTPP's scale and clout

British high commissioner, Iona Thomas is a free trade enthusiast. (Image: NZ Herald)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 14 Apr 2023
Having the United Kingdom in the now 12-member Asia-Pacific trading block is good for New Zealand as it brings more scale and clout, said British high commissioner Iona Thomas.She told BusinessDesk that the UK will now be looking much more to "this part of the world to export in bulk” after news it will be joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).The agreement was reached in March and a formal signature is expected later this year.She said NZ can expect "much more product coming h...
