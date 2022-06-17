See full details
Brian Gaynor Clean cars Charities Latest quizzes
Transport

HW Richardson takes 'uncommercial' plunge into hydrogen

Brent Melville
Fri, 17 Jun 2022

HW Richardson takes 'uncommercial' plunge into hydrogen
Anthony Jones says HW Richardson is taking the lead on hydrogen adoption. (Image: HWR)
Brent Melville
Fri, 17 Jun 2022
RELATED
Transport group HW Richardson will start moving its 1,300-strong fleet to green hydrogen this year, at a cost that even it says makes little commercial sense.The Southland-based conglomerate plans to have its first 10 dual-fuel hydrogen trucks on the road by next year, a tiny percentage of its fleet but a start in its ambitions to transition its road assets to carbon-zero fuels over the next 20 years.Chief executive Anthony Jones said the decision was a tough one to make commercially, but he expects momentum to come once it gears up its fuel ou...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Friday, June 17, 2022
The Quizmaster | Fri, 17 Jun 2022

As winter bites, stay warm inside doing our daily quiz. Good luck!

Technology
Boston Consulting report shows diversity brings innovation to business
Ben Moore | Fri, 17 Jun 2022

A survey of 100 innovation experts shows that the 10 most innovative NZ companies are also some of the most diverse.

Energy
Australia's electricity train wreck has lessons for NZ
Ian Llewellyn | Fri, 17 Jun 2022

Meridian says the fact that Australia's electricity market has turned into a train wreck shows its decision to pull out was the right one.

Sponsored
Covid helps a council into the future

Transformative technology saw this council adapt quickly.

Sponsored
WeLearned: How the rise and fall of WeWork has influenced Generator

Where WeWork is legendary for its wild early days, Generator has kept its feet firmly on the ground.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.