Scaling the corporate world from a mountain top

Greg Hurrell

Sat, 03 Sep 2022

Hazel Phillips on the way to Ball Hut near Tasman Glacier. (Image: Supplied)
In 2016, Hazel Phillips was sick of Auckland and sick of being chained to a desk 40 hours per week. For the next three years, the former journalist lived out of a backpack, while holding down a new full-time job in corporate communications. The weekends were spent tramping and climbing in the backcountry – mostly alone.She chronicles that life in her book: Solo: Backcountry Adventuring in Aotearoa New Zealand. Each Monday morning, Phillips would tramp out to a road end and find somewhere with a mobile signal to start the working...

