Sweden has a caffeinated secret to happiness in the workplace

Coffee – the secret ingredient to boosting productivity, promoting communication and trust between colleagues and reducing staff turnover. (Image: Depositphotos)
Sun, 11 Feb 2024
By Anne Marie ChakerWould work be better if we all took a collective coffee break? Workers in Sweden certainly think so. There, work life has long revolved around fika, a once- or twice-a-day ritual in which colleagues put away phones, laptops and any shoptalk to commune over coffee, pastries or other snacks. Swedish employees and their managers say the cultural tradition helps to promote employee well-being, productivity and innovation by clearing the mind and fostering togetherness.  Now, as bosses and workers elsewhere try to...
Fair play? The beautiful game belongs to the accountants now
Fair play? The beautiful game belongs to the accountants now

Fans need to brush up on their financial knowledge to keep tabs on their clubs.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Property

Pre-build interest in Lakeview's 'Roto' hits $100m

Good early interest expressed for a $25.5m penthouse in the Queenstown development.

Brent Melville 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: Bedding in clients, Warriors in pain, and more ...

Advisory services, but not as we know them, and a case of confusing imitation.

Pattrick Smellie 10 Feb 2024
The companies calling staff back to the office five days a week
The companies calling staff back to the office five days a week

Bosses fed up: UPS, Boeing and others insist on full-time attendance.

The Wall Street Journal 04 Feb 2024
Childcare costs are skyrocketing around the world

Driving mothers (who do most caring) from workforce costs nations billions in lost labour.

Bloomberg 30 Jan 2024
'Human error' no excuse for workplace accidents

Finding out that people make mistakes doth not a health and safety policy make.

Pattrick Smellie 15 Jan 2024
No, you aren’t getting a bonus. Your firm is just testing you

Companies' creative phishing tests are leaving employees feeling grumpy.

The Wall Street Journal 31 Dec 2023