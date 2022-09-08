See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
CEO Exclusive

Acting CEO parachuted in to troubled council holding company

Oliver Lewis

Oliver Lewis
Thu, 08 Sep 2022

Acting CEO parachuted in to troubled council holding company
Christchurch International Airport is one of six active trading companies controlled by CCHL. (Image: Depositphotos)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 08 Sep 2022
RELATED
An acting chief executive has been parachuted immediately into Christchurch council’s troubled holding company. On Wednesday, Christchurch City Holdings Limited (CCHL) announced on the New Zealand stock exchange website that its CEO, Tim Boyd, had resigned, citing “differences of opinion” between him and the board. CCHL holds billions of dollars of assets on behalf of the Christchurch city council, including shares in Christchurch International Airport Limited and Lyttelton Port Company. Boyd, who started in the...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
NZ market starts to see pick-up in volume
Staff reporters | Thu, 08 Sep 2022

New Zealand’s market saw a decent turnover in volume for the second day, after over a week of very low volume traded.

Public sector FREE
OIA on NZTA ad complaint released
Jem Traylen | Thu, 08 Sep 2022

Documents reveal NZTA undertook to remove ads before the local election period began.

Politics
Govt acts against secret political donations
Staff reporters | Thu, 08 Sep 2022

Hiding behind third parties to make large donations to political parties is banned in proposals rushed into parliament to add to other electoral-law changes.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

Sponsored
Making workplace technology work for us

Technology gives businesses the ability to be more responsive and efficient for customers. But is that enough?

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.