Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Coronavirus

Continued covid isolation rule is now 'hurting NZ' says hospitality sector

Continued covid isolation rule is now 'hurting NZ' says hospitality sector
Covid testing? The US's Megan Rapinoe and Vietnam's Thu Thảo in their match at Eden Park. (Image: Getty)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 27 Jul 2023
Tourist and hospitality groups say 'stubbornly' hanging on to a seven-day mandatory isolation rule for covid cases could undermine New Zealand’s hosting of the Fifa women’s world cup and subdue forward summer travel bookings into the country.Australia removed the health precaution in October last year, while France has also had no compulsory isolation requirement since February, in the lead-up to its hosting of this year’s rugby world cup, which kicks off on Sept 8.In a note to the prime minister’s office on July...
City Rail Link streetscape works near completion
Infrastructure

City Rail Link streetscape works near completion

The project expects to complete most of its Victoria St upgrades by the end of the year.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Property

Builders more upbeat, 70% say inquiries have perked up

No builders expect house prices to continue falling in the next 12 months.

Brent Melville 11:10am
Builders more upbeat, 70% say inquiries have perked up
Finance

Ezibuy liquidators to continue operating business to sell off inventory

The liquidators were appointed last week.

Riley Kennedy 9:45am
Ezibuy liquidators to continue operating business to sell off inventory

More Coronavirus

Air NZ sees headwinds rising
Markets

Air NZ sees headwinds rising

Air NZ is enjoying strong profits post-covid. Sustaining that is the next challenge.

Pattrick Smellie 07 Jun 2023
Govt rolls out new covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus Free

Govt rolls out new covid-19 vaccine

The new vaccine protects against omicron subvariants and the original coronavirus.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 23 Feb 2023
The firms that supplied NZ with critical antivirus gear
Coronavirus

The firms that supplied NZ with critical antivirus gear

A BusinessDesk investigation shows the suppliers were military men, multinationals, Michelangelo … and 3M.

Murray Jones 24 Jan 2023
Hotel bill for MIQ surpassed $1 billion
Coronavirus Free

Hotel bill for MIQ surpassed $1 billion

In total, 229,958 people passed through the government's quarantine system.

Murray Jones 17 Jan 2023