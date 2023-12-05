Menu
A holiday reading list for Luxon

This year's reading list is all about making sense out of a disrupted world. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 05 Dec 2023
This year’s summer holiday reading list for the new prime minister, Christopher Luxon, does not exactly make for light reading.  But with major conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, infrastructure projects blowing out in cost by the billions, and racial tensions ratcheting up domestically, perhaps there are just far too many serious issues for the new PM to spend too much time on casual reading. Making sense of a disrupted world is the running theme of this year’s suggested reading list for the PM, which is a project of...
Collaboration welcome says ComCom, collusion not
Markets

Watchdog explains how firms can avoid legal trouble. 

Ian Llewellyn 3:20pm
Finance

Forsyth Barr buys Hobson Wealth for undisclosed sum

A deal has been rumoured for several weeks now. 

Staff reporters 2:30pm
Energy

Limited interest in buying OMV's NZ oil and gas assets

OMVNZ is this country's largest energy producer.

Ian Llewellyn 1:00pm
Building work sluggish in September quarter
Economy

Wellington building work was down 17% from a year earlier.

Staff reporters 12:00pm
Blow-out expected as govt deficit widens
Economy

Rising interest rates pushed up costs and revenue.

Staff reporters 10:25am
Dairy prices tipped to lift by as much as 3% at this week's auction
Primary Sector

A lift could lead Fonterra to increase its forecast payout. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Aussie glut cuts NZ lamb prices to the bone
Finance

The average price for the current season is forecast to be the lowest since 2008.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am