Economy

All eyes on RBNZ's cash rate forecasts

All eyes on RBNZ's cash rate forecasts
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 29 Nov 2023
Any surprises in Wednesday’s monetary policy statement will come from the updated official cash rate forecasts, said Westpac Bank.The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is widely expected to keep rates on hold at 5.5%, so economists and market participants will flip immediately to the bank’s forecasts located in Appendix 1 at the back of the statement.  The statement is due at 2pm on Wednesday.FlattenThe bank could flatten its forecast slightly but continue to reflect an on-hold stance through 2024, Westpac Bank head of NZ stra...
TradeWindow slashes staff and cash burn
TradeWindow slashes staff and cash burn

Monthly cash burn of $1m last year should fall to $200,000 by the end of this year.

Pattrick Smellie 9:46am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Is a2 Milk eyeing up Synlait's Dunsandel?

Forsyth Barr values the asset at $500m to $700m.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Is a2 Milk eyeing up Synlait's Dunsandel?

ANZ economists get cooler on housing
ANZ economists get cooler on housing

Wellington's weakness stood out in October and government cuts don't bode well.

Staff reporters 28 Nov 2023
Reinstating tax 'loophole' will salvage rental market, industry says
Reinstating tax 'loophole' will salvage rental market, industry says

The swearing in of a new government has had an overnight impact on auction sales.

Brent Melville 28 Nov 2023
Making sense of the coalition agreements
Pattrick Smellie: Making sense of the coalition agreements

The coalition agreement is a strange amalgam of bright ideas and pet projects.

Pattrick Smellie 28 Nov 2023
Grocery commissioner should eat more Weet-Bix: NZ First
Grocery commissioner should eat more Weet-Bix: NZ First

Economists aren't ready to call a thaw in frozen consumer sentiment.

Ella Somers and Paul McBeth 27 Nov 2023