Economy the chart

How NZ inflation compares to other rich countries

Andy Fyers
Thu, 21 Jul 2022

After years of flat prices, inflation has taken off around the world. (Image: Depositphotos)
With an annual inflation rate of 7.3% in the second quarter of 2022, New Zealand is experiencing the fastest increase in consumer prices in three decades.But we are not alone. Inflation is exploding across the world right now, with many countries experiencing double-digit annual increases in prices, especially those countries in Eastern Europe being affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In particular, the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have some of the highest inflation rates in the developed world.NZ's inflation rat...

