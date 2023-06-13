Menu
Net migration eases off in April

An estimated 172,800 migrants have arrived in the past 12 months. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 13 Jun 2023
Net migration added an estimated 6,000 people to the New Zealand population in April, the 13th consecutive month of gains.However, this was fewer than half the net migrants recorded in February and March.In the 12 months that ended in April, net migration was an estimated 72,300. That was driven by 171,800 arrivals and 99,500 departures – once again these are estimates.This is consistent with migration patterns before the covid-19 pandemic, where there was generally a net loss of NZ citizens outweighed by a net gain of non-NZ citizen...
