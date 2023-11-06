Menu
NZ boards doing it all wrong: David Teece

Rich-lister academic David Teece says NZ companies aren't ready for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Mon, 06 Nov 2023
New Zealand company boards have the wrong people on them and spend too much time focusing on the wrong things, says David Teece.Teece is one of the world’s leading business scholars and one of the few who is himself a rich-lister.Although based in California, he teaches at the prestigious Berkeley Haas School of Business, but he is also a New Zealander – one of those who left to study overseas and has stayed there, doing his country proud on the international stage.Teece says he still has strong connections to his homeland and suppo...
NZ sharemarket extends gain as Westpac kicks off bank reporting
Markets Market close

Mainfreight was weaker after Maersk's warning on Friday.

Staff reporters 6:00pm
Markets

Forbarr gives MHM takeover offer the thumbs up

The wealth management firm said it was an “opportunity” for shareholders.

Staff reporters 4:53pm
Finance

Westpac NZ builds workforce as bad debts weigh on profit

The lender has taken on more than 400 over the past two years.

Paul McBeth 12:00pm
More Economy

Receivers of 4 Seasons couldn't find a buyer for the business
Finance

Receivers were appointed in August.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Petrol car sales plummet as EVs soar
Economy

Growth so far this year is strongest in non-plug-in hybrids.

Staff reporters 03 Nov 2023
Climate change a major threat to NZ's economic stability – RBNZ's Orr
Finance

The central bank's role is to supervise the financial system's transition.

Greg Hurrell 03 Nov 2023
Supie first sought help from PwC in April
Finance

Barely 5% of its customers were "active".

Riley Kennedy 03 Nov 2023