PSI downturn could herald 'return to recession'
Kirk Hope, little in the way of recovery. (Image: file)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 18 Sep 2023
BusinessNZ says the dip in August's performance of services index – the third in succession – could signal a return to recession, clashing with Treasury's moderate growth forecasts.The index (PSI) came in at 47.1 for the month, below the baseline of 50, which indicates an expansionary service sector, down 0.9 points on the prior month and well under the long-term average of 53.5. That was after slipping to 48.0 in July.Kirk Hope, chief executive of the business advocacy group, said the August result showed "little...
NZ market edges up while shares in Synlait Milk drop almost 10%
Markets Market close

NZ market edges up while shares in Synlait Milk drop almost 10%

Synlait's shares fell 9.4% by the end of the day.

Staff reporters 5:59pm
Primary Sector

Synlait disputes a2 Milk's right to cancel exclusivity as share price slumps

The shares touched a record low of $1.20.

Rebecca Howard 3:38pm
Markets

SkyCity-Macquarie parking court case kicks off

The dispute has seen SkyCity pay a Macquarie subsidiary millions already. 

Victoria Young 12:30pm
More Economy

Cyclone Gabrielle: who's profiting from the Hawke's Bay rebuild?
Finance

BusinessDesk travelled to the region to see who would profit from the rebuild.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Manufacturing in a 'fundamental flap'
Economy

The manufacturing sector continued to shrink in August, according to the latest Bank of New Zealand – BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI).The seasonally adjusted PMI for August was 46.1. A reading above 50 indicates that manufacturing is generally expanding; below...

Staff reporters 15 Sep 2023
Red meat prices squeezed
Primary Sector

Like dairy, red meat prices have been under pressure this year.

Riley Kennedy 14 Sep 2023
Making those election numbers stack up: show us the money
Economy Analysis

It looks like we're facing a decade of deficits, says Cameron Bagrie.

Cameron Bagrie 13 Sep 2023