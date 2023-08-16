Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Reserve Bank leaves official cash rate on hold

Reserve Bank leaves official cash rate on hold
Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 16 Aug 2023
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has left the official cash rate on hold at 5.5%.The central bank has today delivered a full Monetary Policy Statement including fresh forecasts for the economy.The Reserve Bank said the OCR would need to remain restrictive for the foreseeable future.The RBNZ said there was an outside chance of a hike in the March quarter in 2024 with the official cash rate track going up to 5.6% for three quarters.The new forecasts also predict NZ’s economy to enter recession in the third quarter, Bloomberg reported.The RBN...
RBNZ opens the door to another rate hike
Economy

RBNZ opens the door to another rate hike

There is a risk that activity and inflation measures do not slow as much as expected.

Rebecca Howard 5:10pm
Bloomberg

In the US, the Fed’s interest-rate debate Is shifting

Recent data suggest inflation is moving in the direction policymakers favour.

Bloomberg 4:45pm
In the US, the Fed’s interest-rate debate Is shifting
Markets

Beam me up, Scotty: Rakon plans to focus on the space market

Rakon’s chief executive would love to do more business with Rocket Lab.

Ella Somers 3:10pm
Beam me up, Scotty: Rakon plans to focus on the space market

More Economy

RBNZ opens the door to another rate hike
Economy

RBNZ opens the door to another rate hike

There is a risk that activity and inflation measures do not slow as much as expected.

Rebecca Howard 5:10pm
Plunge in whole milk powder worse than expected
Economy

Plunge in whole milk powder worse than expected

 A plunge in whole milk powder prices in the overnight Global Dairy Trade auction was worse than expected.Whole milk powder, which has the biggest influence on Fonterra’s forecast milk price, was down 10.9% to US$2,548 (NZ$4,282) a tonne. It was the lowest since August 2016, acco...

Staff reporters 8:45am
Some heat in the housing market won't worry the Reserve Bank
Economy

Some heat in the housing market won't worry the Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank of NZ is widely expected to keep rates on hold at 5.5%.

Rebecca Howard 15 Aug 2023
Kiwi dollar may be under pressure for some time
Economy

Kiwi dollar may be under pressure for some time

It's at a new year low compared to the US dollar.

Riley Kennedy 15 Aug 2023