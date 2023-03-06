Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Residential construction slows in December

Residential construction slows in December
(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 06 Mar 2023
The volume of residential construction slowed in the December quarter, snapping four quarters of growth. Statistics New Zealand figures show the volume of all work shrank 1.6% in the three months ended Dec 31, due to a 2.6% contraction in residential work. Non-residential work grew 0.4% in the quarter. Westpac economist Satish Ranchhod said the decline in activity surprised him – he’d predicted 1% growth – but that the sector continued to run hot. “We don’t expect a sudden drop off in building activi...
Markets Market close

NZ market starts the week with no real direction

the NZ sharemarket failed to take the bait from strong offshore leads.

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Markets

Pushpay slides after aborted takeover

The shares are still above where they were before takeover rumours started.

Staff reporters 3:10pm
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Plane sailing: Luxon pitches to fix things

The man who 'made the planes run on time at Air NZ' outlines his strategy.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:25am

More Economy

Retail

Worldline data show spending picks up in February

Spending was still subdued in February. 

Staff reporters 5:20pm
Economy

Silver linings in otherwise damp earnings season

Our analysis of New Zealand companies reporting their earnings shows the only certainty is uncertainty.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Economy Free

Mortgage arrears up as rates start to bite

The jump comes on the heels of the Reserve Bank's tenth-straight rate hike.

Brent Melville 01 Mar 2023
Economy chart

Jobs and job ads bounce back in January

The number of filled jobs grew by almost 1% in January, on a seasonally adjusted basis.It was the biggest such increase in more than two years and follows three months of weak jobs growth.Accommodation and food services created the most new jobs and had the biggest increase of an...

Andy Fyers 28 Feb 2023