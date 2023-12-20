Menu
Willis draws bright line to revive deteriorating books

The finance minister's mini mini mini budget. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Wed, 20 Dec 2023
Finance minister Nicola Willis hopes to plump up the government’s books, which are in a trickier position than the Treasury had been picking before the election.Accusing the previous Labour government of “economic and fiscal vandalism”, Willis unveiled a series of spending cuts among measures to bring the books back into surplus.Willis wants ministers to take out the razor and find more savings ahead of next year’s budget, with the 2017 headcount to inform their decisions.“Government spending is expected to have in...
Treasury warns about climate risks
Policy

There's a possibility next year's carbon auctions may fail.

Ian Llewellyn 4:00pm
Infrastructure

Project 'health checks' sought as infrastructure blowouts continue

Nicola Willis wants $7.4 billion in savings to allow for tax cuts next year. 

Oliver Lewis 3:50pm
Technology

Ad market set to remain flat for next two years, says GroupM

The forecast is grim for the local advertising sector. 

Daniel Dunkley 1:00pm
Labour force business goes into receivership
Economy

Labour force business goes into receivership

A national construction labour force business with 11 offices and more than 1000 staff and contract workers has gone into receivership five days before Christmas with the loss of “many” jobs.Deloitte’s Rob Campbell wrote to customers of ELE Holdings saying how “we are mindful of...

Staff reporters 2:30pm
Adrian Orr fronts MPs on the economy
Economy

Adrian Orr fronts MPs on the economy

Low GDP and high migration a surprise to Reserve Bank chief. 

Staff reporters 10:40am
ASB forecasting first OCR cut in August next year
Economy

ASB forecasting first OCR cut in August next year

A weaker-than-expected GPD result has brought forward the bank's predictions.

Staff reporters 8:58am
ANZ predicts slower house price growth in 2024
Economy

ANZ predicts slower house price growth in 2024

BNZ is a little more bullish.

Staff reporters 19 Dec 2023