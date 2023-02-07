Menu
Genesis buys big Canterbury solar farm site

Genesis takes first step into solar. (Image: Depositphotos)
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 07 Feb 2023
Genesis Energy has purchased a large fully consented solar site in the Canterbury Plains and says it expects to start generating electricity by next year. It says it is likely to be the first large-scale solar farm to go into operation in New Zealand, though Lodestone Energy is planning to complete its first solar farm by the end of this year. Around 80,000 solar panels, with a 52-megawatt (MW) capacity, will be built near Lauriston and generate approximately 80 gigawatt hours (GWh) a year. Genesis said that would be enough to power c...
