Deep Creek Brewing Co, a brewery that once described itself as ‘world-class’, has gone into liquidation.

It comes as the sector faces a tough time after other New Zealand breweries have been challenged with financial difficulties.

Deep Creek Brewing Co is an Auckland craft beer specialist founded in August 2011 by Jarred Maclachlan, Paul Brown and Scott Taylor as a Brewpub on the North Shore.

On its website, Deep Creek said it has recently introduced a state-of-the-art, high-tech brewery.

It claimed the tech had elevated its beer production, resulting in the finest brews it had ever crafted.

Craft beer

In late 2019, Deep Creek shifted from its origins as a brewpub to focus on creating craft beer and developing a new brand identity.

Liquidators Paul Vlasic and Derek Ah Sam from Rodgers Reidy were appointed liquidators on Tuesday morning, according to Companies Office records.

When contacted, Vlasic referred BusinessDesk's queries to Ah Sam, who didn’t immediately respond.

Financial records show multiple parties, including United Rentals, NZ Hops, Gladfield Malt and ASB Bank, held security against Deep Creek.

Other brewery downfalls

Epic Beer moved into liquidation in July on the back of rising costs of production and delays in getting consents to develop a brewery and tap room in Mt Wellington, Auckland.

It was bought by two family-owned NZ businesses, the Russell Group and Hancocks Group, in August.

Brothers Beer was put into voluntary administration in August, but administrators say they can trade it out, with wholesale distribution to continue and two Auckland venues remaining open.