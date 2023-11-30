Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Spark bolsters resilience with satellite-backed towers

Spark bolsters resilience with satellite-backed towers
The towers will be connected via Starlink to fill connectivity gaps, while ‘cell tower in space’ provider Lynk fills out its satellite constellations. (Image: Spark/Lynk)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 30 Nov 2023
Spark is investing in improving its ability to respond to sudden network outages with five temporary satellite-connected cell towers nationwide.The temporary towers provide mobile network access via Starlink’s satellite service and can be rolled out from storage in Northland, Auckland, Napier, Palmerston North and Canterbury.Spark network and operations director Renee Mateparae said that the towers are just a start.“With our new satellite-connected temporary cell towers, we can ensure the right equipment is positioned much closer to...
Business of Tech podcast: 2023 was the year of AI, where will it head in 2024?
Technology

Business of Tech podcast: 2023 was the year of AI, where will it head in 2024?

Frith Tweedie and Matt Ensor share their thoughts on where the tech is headed.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Finance

Jarden, BNZ, JBWere deal said to be a pre-Christmas mixer

The smoke signals are hinting that a deal might land soon.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Jarden, BNZ, JBWere deal said to be a pre-Christmas mixer
Economy

NZ govt bond tender tipped to perform well

The debt management office will tender $500 million nominal NZ government bonds. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZ govt bond tender tipped to perform well

More Infrastructure

Waste is Money: What we learned
Infrastructure

Waste is Money: What we learned

The series covered big and small firms, safety, lobbying, recycling and council contracts.

Cécile Meier 28 Nov 2023
CPB Contractors sought appeal in Christchurch pool blowout saga
Infrastructure

CPB Contractors sought appeal in Christchurch pool blowout saga

Justice Geoffrey Venning dismissed the appeal.

Victoria Young 27 Nov 2023
CCHL chair: Christchurch can't afford to carry 'underperforming' businesses
Infrastructure

CCHL chair: Christchurch can't afford to carry 'underperforming' businesses

The council is reviewing the company.

Riley Kennedy 27 Nov 2023
Check-in for negotiations, check-out with a coalition
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Check-in for negotiations, check-out with a coalition

Auckland hotels have been doing well out of deal-making to form the new government.

Dileepa Fonseka 20 Nov 2023