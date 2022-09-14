See full details
Gone in six months: the murky past of Christchurch Holdings' CEO

Oliver Lewis & Dan Brunskill
Wed, 14 Sep 2022

Gone in six months: the murky past of Christchurch Holdings' CEO
CCHL chief executive Tim Boyd lasted just six months in the job before resigning. (Image: CCHL)
Oliver Lewis & Dan Brunskill
Wed, 14 Sep 2022
The chief executive who abruptly departed from the Christchurch council-owned company that controls assets worth more than $5 billion has had millions of dollars in damages awarded against him by United States courts, BusinessDesk has learned. Tim Boyd resigned from Christchurch City Holdings Limited (CCHL) last week, a week after the resignations of the longstanding board chair and another director. He started in the role barely six months ago, leaving his job as a senior policy adviser at the Ministry of Social Development for...

