Law & Regulation

Johnson slapped with extra costs in Jarden case

Victoria Young
Fri, 19 Aug 2022

Preschool owner Maria Johnson has to pay a total of $61,442, which included a 50% uplift in costs. (Image: NZME)
Preschool owner Maria Johnson has been slapped with a higher costs award after bringing a “voluminous” case against 13 defendants and then dropping it.   The proceedings had been brought by her as part of her divorce from Craig Johnson, the son of Jarden co-founder Bryan Johnson.Maria Johnson is now partnered with New Nation Party member Andrew Hollis, a former Tauranga city councillor.Bryan Johnson and various trusts and companies he was associated with, along with another original Jarden crew member David Wale, have been...

