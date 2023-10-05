Menu
Kāinga Ora prefab apartment developer faces liquidation
Plans for Northcote's regeneration using modelar homes. (Image: Supplied)
Denise McNabb
Thu, 05 Oct 2023
A building company that received publicity for innovative modular pods prefabricated in Vietnam as an economic and green alternative for hotels and housing construction faces liquidation in the high court in Auckland on Oct 13.Demolition and civil works company Yakka TDC filed the application over a $550,000 debt it claims it is owed by TLC Contractors Ltd (trading as TLC Modular) for concreting and civil work at the developer’s Bellville site in Papakura, where 64 townhouses are being built in stages.TLC also uses the modular pod design...
