Path cleared for US insider trading judgment against Eric Watson

Eric Watson is also facing a bankruptcy hearing in February. (Image: NZME)
Denise McNabb
Denise McNabb
Thu, 21 Dec 2023
A co-defendant in a US insider trading case against Eric Watson has agreed to a settlement fine of US$325,000 ($518,000), paving the way for the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to make a default judgment against the beleaguered New Zealand businessman.The market watchdog’s settlement with stock promoter Gannon Giguiere, filed in a final judgment last Friday, reveals that not only has he agreed to pay the fine within 30 days but he will also provide documents or testimony for depositions, hearings or trials connected with any r...
Enprise fined $60,000 and censured for breaching NZX rules
Enprise fined $60,000 and censured for breaching NZX rules

The company has been called out for sitting on material information.

Staff reporters 10:41am
Auckland accountant given home detention for wage subsidy fraud
Auckland accountant given home detention for wage subsidy fraud

Brett William Knock sentenced to eight months home detention. 

Staff reporters 11:19am
Govt says it will take up to three years to reform RMA
Govt says it will take up to three years to reform RMA

Resource Management Act reforms repealed, new process to begin.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Zoono charged with breaching Fair Trading Act
Zoono charged with breaching Fair Trading Act

Regulator said the company made unsubstantiated claims about product performance.

Staff reporters 20 Dec 2023
Building owners score partial win in cladding appeal
Building owners score partial win in cladding appeal

Aluminium composite panels feared dangerous after Grenfell Tower fire tragedy.

Greg Hurrell 20 Dec 2023