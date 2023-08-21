Menu
Board directors turning down roles and working longer hours in 2023

EY partner Una Diver and Michael Fraser of the Institute of Directors. (Images supplied: IoD)
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 21 Aug 2023
Board directors are working longer hours and serving for fewer years as the role's responsibilities mount up. The latest Directors Fees report from the Institute of Directors (IoD) and EY, released on Aug 18, also shows that nearly all directors have taken on personal liability insurance.The annual exercise was the IOD’s largest to date, surveying 3,951 directorships representing 1,124 directors in 1,695 organisations. “It’s the full spectrum of NZ businesses from the smallest not-for-profit through to Fonterra a...
Qantas hit by lawsuit over multibillion-dollar travel credits
Bloomberg

Qantas hit by lawsuit over multibillion-dollar travel credits

Qantas financially gained by retaining credits, the suit claims.

Bloomberg 3:14pm
Energy

Mercury: the wind, the rain and the rejig

Wind and rain dominate earnings, as the company looks to expand generation.

Ian Llewellyn 2:32pm
Infrastructure

Chorus keeps in the black, despite economic squeeze

Inflation and extreme weather saw profit take a hit.

Ben Moore 10:40am
Hotter coal prices squeeze NZ Steel margins
Infrastructure

Hotter coal prices squeeze NZ Steel margins

Demand for steel products is still soft.

Staff reporters 2:28pm
Infrastructure

Chorus keeps in the black, despite economic squeeze

Inflation and extreme weather saw profit take a hit.

Ben Moore 10:40am
Freightways sights still on Aussie, pushes NPAT up 7%
Markets

Freightways sights still on Aussie, pushes NPAT up 7%

Its express courier business wants to expand in Aussie, will pick up an ASX listing.

Staff reporters 10:37am
Bonds in vogue with upcoming offers
Finance

Bonds in vogue with upcoming offers

Bond investors will have some options in the coming weeks. 

Staff reporters 10:10am