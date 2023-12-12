Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

CBL Corp liquidators get $11.6m

CBL Corp liquidators get $11.6m
CBL managing director Peter Harris. (Image: Supplied)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Tue, 12 Dec 2023
Liquidators for CBL Corporation netted $11.6 million in a court settlement against the insolvent companies’ former directors. In their report for the six months to Dec 11, liquidators Neale Jackson and Brendon Gibson say the money was received for the claim about breaches of directors’ duties. The proceedings concerned the acquisitions of Securities and Financial Solutions Europe SA and IMS Expert Europe SA in January 2017. The report revealed a creditor paid $600,000 to help fund that claim. It was one of severa...
NZ sharemarket dips as investors await US data
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket dips as investors await US data

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,382.58, down 66.89 points or 0.58%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Retail

Cautious growth ahead for Hallenstein Glasson

The post-pandemic rebound appears to be over for Hallenstein Glasson.

Cécile Meier 2:28pm
Cautious growth ahead for Hallenstein Glasson
Markets

New Zealand Oil & Gas – and wind

The board is also unhappy with the low share price.

Staff reporters 2:10pm
New Zealand Oil & Gas – and wind

More Markets

NZ sharemarket dips as investors await US data
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket dips as investors await US data

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,382.58, down 66.89 points or 0.58%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Australia’s Johns Lyng continues NZ foray with Tower deal
Finance

Australia’s Johns Lyng continues NZ foray with Tower deal

The Australian firm has been quietly growing its Kiwi footprint.

Staff reporters 3:15pm
Cautious growth ahead for Hallenstein Glasson
Retail

Cautious growth ahead for Hallenstein Glasson

The post-pandemic rebound appears to be over for Hallenstein Glasson.

Cécile Meier 2:28pm
New Zealand Oil & Gas – and wind
Markets

New Zealand Oil & Gas – and wind

The board is also unhappy with the low share price.

Staff reporters 2:10pm