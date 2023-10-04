Menu
Comvita predicts sweet profit after tax of more than $20m in 2025

Staff numbers at Comvita have risen to 630 after its purchase of honey retailer HoneyWorld Singapore. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Rebecca Stevenson
Wed, 04 Oct 2023
Honey company Comvita says 91% of its team are now shareholders in the NZX-listed firm. Comvita held its annual meeting in Papamoa on Wednesday. Chairman Brett Hewlett said the honey producer has 559 global staff – or 630, if new staff from its recent acquisition, honey retailer HoneyWorld Singapore, were counted. He said one of the “great challenges” for corporations is attracting and retaining talent. “The board have been extremely supportive of the management's multiple initiatives to...
Economists say no-change OCR comes as no surprise
Economy

But will the official cash rate move after the election?

Ella Somers 5:00pm
Retail

Game of retail: most businesses are facing a softer outlook

Listed retailers are getting whacked by the cost of living.

Ella Somers 4:03pm
Economy

‘Mixed bag’: Westpac on election's market impact

The bank doesn’t think the election will change the big-picture outlook.

Staff reporters 3:00pm
Pacific Edge says it isn't out of the game in the US, it's at the midway point of the match
Markets

CEO Peter Meintjes insists shareholders are holding firm as it endures US struggles.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
NZ market flat as RBA hits the handbrake
Markets Market close

Investors await the RBNZ's monetary decision – will it mirror the RBA's move?

Ella Somers 03 Oct 2023