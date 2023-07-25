Menu
F&P Healthcare leads NZ market down after day of gains

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare led the way down in a very light market. (Image: NZME)
Graham Skellern
Tue, 25 Jul 2023
An uncertain New Zealand sharemarket gave up all the gains made the day before, with heavyweight Fisher and Paykel Healthcare leading the way down.The S&P/NZX 50 Index started falling at lunchtime and closed at 11,933.86, declining 84.36 points or 0.7% after increasing 0.65% the day before.There were 46 gainers and 79 decliners on the main board, and trading was again light, with 18.45 million shares worth $68.07m changing hands.The index failed to take any leads from positive markets offshore. The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average went...
Govt does U-turn on ETS settings
Policy

ETS settings to be tightened from December onwards. 

Ian Llewellyn 25 Jul 2023
Law & Regulation

Victoria University's iPredict successor fights on in the US courts

The ruling allows PredictIt to keep running pending an appeal against its closure.

Greg Hurrell 25 Jul 2023
Politics

The EMA's election wish list asks for a change in attitude

Looser foreign investment rules are just one item on the wish list.

Rebecca Howard 25 Jul 2023
ETS settings to be tightened from December onwards. 

Ian Llewellyn 25 Jul 2023
Volaris Group shows cards ahead of Eroad shareholder meeting
Markets

Canadian firm Volaris Group has revealed some of its cards ahead of Friday's much-anticipated shareholder meeting of transport fleet management software company Eroad, according to the NZ Herald. A self-described “buy and hold” investor in software companies, Volaris is ultim...

Staff reporters 25 Jul 2023
'Fragmented' tourism sector lacks economy of scale – report
Markets

'Fragmented' tourism sector lacks economy of scale – report

The report paints a picture of a $37 billion industry in need of capital.

Brent Melville 25 Jul 2023
NZ sharemarket starts the week on a positive note
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed 77.79 points or 0.65% up at 12,018.23.

Graham Skellern 24 Jul 2023