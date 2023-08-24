Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Genesis revenue and emissions both fall amid record renewable generation

Genesis revenue and emissions both fall amid record renewable generation
The cost of putting Huntly Unit 5 back into service is estimated to be between $20 million and $30m. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 24 Aug 2023
Genesis Energy generated 65% of its electricity from renewable sources in the year to June 30, 2023, the highest proportion since the company was formed in 1999. At the same time, thermal generation from its Huntly power station fell to record lows, resulting in a 45% reduction in emissions compared with 2022.The lower thermal generation played a major part in a 16% drop in Genesis’ revenue to $2.37 billion in 2023. Net profit after tax fell 11.8% to $195.7m from 2022’s restated $221.9m net profit.It reported full-year earnings...
Kiwibank profit leaps by a third to a record
Finance

Kiwibank profit leaps by a third to a record

The state-owned lender is still open to lending.

Paul McBeth 9:45am
Markets

Auckland airport net profit tumbles, while first dividend in three years takes off

The airport's 2023 net profit was down 77% on the 2022 year and down 90.7% on 2021.

Ella Somers 9:45am
Auckland airport net profit tumbles, while first dividend in three years takes off
Markets

Air NZ announces special FY23 dividend

Earnings before other significant items and taxation were $585 million

Rebecca Howard 9:01am
Air NZ announces special FY23 dividend

More Markets

Auckland airport net profit tumbles, while first dividend in three years takes off
Markets

Auckland airport net profit tumbles, while first dividend in three years takes off

The airport's 2023 net profit was down 77% on the 2022 year and down 90.7% on 2021.

Ella Somers 9:45am
Air NZ announces special FY23 dividend
Markets

Air NZ announces special FY23 dividend

Earnings before other significant items and taxation were $585 million

Rebecca Howard 9:01am
Ebos leads NZX50 higher for a second day
Markets Market close

Ebos leads NZX50 higher for a second day

The S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed to a close of 11,571.93, up 86.67 points or 0.75%.

Graham Skellern 23 Aug 2023
Guilty verdict in Pushpay insider trading case
Markets

Guilty verdict in Pushpay insider trading case

A guilty verdict in the Pushpay insider trading case has been acknowledged by the Financial Markets Authority.The individual, who has name suppression, was found guilty by a jury following a four-week trial at the high court in Auckland.A second civil proceeding involving the gui...

Staff reporters 23 Aug 2023