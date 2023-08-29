Menu
Manawa chief David Prentice to leave next week

David Prentice. (Image: Manawa Energy)
Staff reporters
Tue, 29 Aug 2023
Manawa Energy chief executive David Prentice will leave the renewable electricity generator at the end of next week after the board agreed to him receiving a shortened notice. Prentice joined the firm as a director in 2019, filling in as CEO in early 2020 before taking over permanently in 2021. Through that time, he steered it through the sale of the Trustpower retail business and rebranding to Manawa.“The last four years, first as a director, then as chief executive of Manawa Energy, have been an incredible privilege, and I am...
Bloomberg

Fortescue Iron Ore chief Hick exits as China woes hit profit

Her resignation was a “mutual decision between Fiona and the board” on Sunday.

Bloomberg 9:00am
Economy

IMF report card: NZ could do better

The report implicitly criticises the government for being too free with cash handouts.

Pattrick Smellie 5:30am
F&P Healthcare flags 14% revenue growth in first half
The company retained its annual revenue guidance.

Staff reporters 10:05am
Meridian operating earnings up 10%
Meridian is paying a slightly higher final dividend.

Staff reporters 9:05am
NZ sharemarket lifts on budget cuts and US news
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,479.01, up 11.35 points or 0.10%.

Graham Skellern 28 Aug 2023
Inflation takes a big bite out of Restaurant Brands' half-year net profit
The fast-food chain is up against rising costs.

Ella Somers 28 Aug 2023