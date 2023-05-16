Menu
Manawa Energy FY net profit jumps

The earnings were underpinned by last year’s sale of its Trustpower retail business to Mercury Energy. (Image: Manawa Energy)
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 16 May 2023
Manawa Energy has recorded a net profit after tax of $444 million in the 12 months to March 31, 2023, a year that saw its transformation from a gentailer to a generation-only company.That net profit was a 271% increase on the $120m it posted last year.Manawa said this was underpinned by last year’s sale of its Trustpower retail business to Mercury Energy and underlying earnings of $70m. The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation,  amortisation and financial instruments (Ebitdaf) for continuing operations was...
2degrees ready to test satellite-to-mobile network
Technology

The telco will send a test text over satellite next week.

Ben Moore 12:50pm
Economy

Market pricing calls Westpac’s bluff

The market is pricing in another 25-basis point rate hike next week to 5.5%.

Rebecca Howard 12:05pm
Technology

Google co-founders gain US$18 billion as AI boost lifts stock

Larry Page’s net worth increased by US$9.4 billion this week while Sergey Brin’s rose by US$8.9b.

Bloomberg 11:30am
Cautious start to NZ sharemarket week
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell at the opening but was saved by a late flourish.

Graham Skellern 15 May 2023
IKE appoints Brian Musfeldt as new US-based CFO
Markets

IKE has appointed Brian Musfeldt as its new US-based chief financial officer.The New Zealand stock exchange-listed tools and cloud developer’s current CFO, Stephen Fairbrother, will leave in June after five years at the company.Musfeldt, who will be based at the company’s Colorad...

Staff reporters 15 May 2023
Retirement village clampdown might sap competition
Policy

The big players are well-positioned if regulators get itchy for change. 

Paul McBeth 15 May 2023
NZ sharemarket closes week with near 0.5% gain
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose from a morning low of 11,857.85 to finish up 0.43%. 

Graham Skellern 12 May 2023