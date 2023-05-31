Menu
Nearly $1b changes hands on NZX as indices rebalance

There was heavy turnover on the NZX today. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Wed, 31 May 2023
Nearly $1 billion worth of shares were traded in the May quarterly review of the MSCI global indices and the New Zealand sharemarket responded with a half percent fall.The impressive volumes took place in the extended matching session as fund managers rebalanced their portfolios. The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,813.01, down 65.7 points or 0.55% after reaching an intraday high of 11,909.1.There were 61 gainers and 72 decliners over the whole market with trading covering 220.21 million shares worth $948.68mChorus was down 15c or 1.8% to $8....
Business confidence still low but lifting
Economy

Business confidence lifts from low levels.

Staff reporters 2:30pm
Primary Sector

Fertiliser tax: government under pressure to confirm

The government says decisions are before cabinet.

Riley Kennedy 1:40pm
Technology

Commerce Commission will look at internet connectivity in rural areas

The Commerce Commission thinks rural internet consumers might be getting a raw deal.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:40am
NZX delisting had been 'on the cards for some time': Task CEO
Markets

The company credited its earnings boost to a successful business turnaround.

Ella Somers 5:00am
NZ market tumbles as latest reporting season ends
Markets Market close

There was active trading in Auckland International Airport and Chorus.

Graham Skellern 30 May 2023
WasteCo cleans up as earnings, revenue climb 83%
Infrastructure

WasteCo is eyeing up more acquisitions after a strong maiden NZX result.

Staff reporters 30 May 2023
Revenue jump for Task Group as NZX delisting on horizon
Markets

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation came to $11.9m.

Ella Somers 30 May 2023