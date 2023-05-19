Menu
New Xero CEO: restructuring was a 'really painful' call
Sukhinder Singh Cassidy says Xero is making a shift in how it operates as a company. (Image: Xero)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 19 May 2023
Xero’s newly minted chief executive, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, says her call to cut 15% of the company’s staff so early into her tenure was a “really painful decision”.Roughly a month after starting in the top job at the New Zealand-headquartered but ASX-listed online accounting platform, she announced cuts of between $25 million and $35m.Xero also exited cloud-based lending platform Waddle, which it brought in 2020, writing off between $30m and $40m as a result.On Thursday, Xero reported its results for the 12 months to...
