NZ market down following Synlait profit downgrade

(Image: Supplied)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Wed, 26 Apr 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket was down sharply on the back of a slide on Wall Street and conflicting messages from beaten-up Synlait and a2 Milk on the latest profit downgrade.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell at the opening and stayed low for the remainder of the day, closing at 11,934.98 – a decline of 91.41 points or 0.76. There were 40 gainers and 87 decliners over the whole market on a volume of 34.26 million shares worth $137.92m. Auckland International Airport, up 3c to $8.78, made up a quarter of the trading with $33.43m worth of s...
Climate Change Commission's 19 pieces of advice
Climate change

The CCC made 19 recommendations to the government in its draft advice on the second emissions reduction plan for 2026 to 2030.

Ian Llewellyn 6:00pm
Primary Sector

Pick up the pace of climate policy, government told

NZ is already at risk of falling behind on meeting its reduction targets.

Ian Llewellyn 5:45pm
Media

NZME sees glimmer of hope in sluggish ad market

The company might buy back more shares. 

Paul McBeth 4:30pm
Simplicity seeks tax efficiency in Vanguard separation
Finance

Simplicity wants to trim the withholding tax paid on international investments. 

Staff reporters 5:00am
BlackBull starts coverage on undervalued Rakon
Markets

The research house sees dividends as a way to win back investor confidence.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Sharemarket starts week on a buoyant note
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 12,026.39, up 98.89 points or 0.83%.

Graham Skellern 24 Apr 2023
Freightways says nothing to see here amid Aussie M&A rumours
Markets

Freightways says it's meeting continuous disclosure obligations.

Staff reporters 24 Apr 2023