NZ market edges up while Fletcher Building goes into trading halt

NZ market edges up while Fletcher Building goes into trading halt
Fletcher Building's chief executive Ross Taylor. (Image: NZME)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Wed, 11 Oct 2023
New Zealand’s market edged up while Fletcher Building slammed on the trading halt brakes over concerns around an upcoming presentation by an Australian builder concerning issues with its leaky pipes in Western Australia.The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 13.1 points, or 0.12%, to 11,306.44. Turnover was $66.2 million. There were 72 gainers and 61 decliners on the main board.Fletcher Building was the big news of the day.Australian firm BGC – one of Western Australia’s biggest home builders – has claimed that issues with Fletch...
Election 2023: Polls fall into line
Politics charts

Election 2023: Polls fall into line

National stuck below 40, NZ First into power broker position.

Andy Fyers 11 Oct 2023
Markets Exclusive

Leaked: Fletcher pipe problem will cost A$1.8b, major builder claims

BusinessDesk questions force Fletcher trading halt.

Victoria Young 11 Oct 2023
Infrastructure

Fletcher in trading halt over Australian pipes problem

The trading halt was triggered by a looming briefing on the potential cost of leaky pipes.

Staff reporters 11 Oct 2023
Fletcher drops bid for 25% hike to director pay
Infrastructure

Fletcher drops bid for 25% hike to director pay

Proxy-voting firms are said to be agitating for change. 

Staff reporters 11 Oct 2023
Persisting with listing: is it a new dawn for IPOs?
Markets

Persisting with listing: is it a new dawn for IPOs?

Stake says yes – the NZX says no.

Ella Somers 11 Oct 2023