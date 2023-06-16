Menu
NZ market turns over almost $400m as indices rebalance

“Clearly the big data this week was the Fed's pause,” Sullivan said.(Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Fri, 16 Jun 2023
New Zealand’s sharemarket turned over more than $300 million on Friday as the S&P/NZX indices rebalanced – as a result of its June quarterly review.The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 112.59 points, or 1%, to 11,800.04. Turnover on the entire market was $380.8m with 85 stocks rising and 46 falling.Hamilton Hindin Greene investment advisor Jeremy Sullivan said it had been another quiet news day on the market as investors digested this week’s economic data.“Clearly the big data this week was the Fed's pause,”...
Countdown pharmacies still open during licence consultation
Law & Regulation

Supermarkets and the health ministry will be mulling the impact of the court ruling.

Staff reporters 1:58pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: NZ Rugby+ is more likely to be a Toyota than an Audi

Is NZ Rugby launching a direct-to-consumer streaming business?

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Infrastructure

Ocean Flyer seagliders skimming into Whāngarei

A company with 25 next-gen seagliders on order has signed an MOU with Northport.

Oliver Lewis 11:00am
More Markets

Data-heavy day flattens NZ market
Markets Market close

Gross domestic product data and news out of the Fed weren’t enough to shake the market.

Ella Somers 15 Jun 2023
DGL shares plunge 16% after profit downgrade
Markets

DGL shares have dropped below A$1 for the first time since listing.

Staff reporters 15 Jun 2023
Scott Technology reviewing ownership structure
Markets

Growth will continue while Macquarie Capital does its thing.

Staff reporters 15 Jun 2023
No action from probe into Chorus contract terms
Markets

The question of unbundling fibre won't be asked for a couple more years.  

Paul McBeth 15 Jun 2023