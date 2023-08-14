Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket dips despite bright start to earnings season

NZ sharemarket dips despite bright start to earnings season
Contact gave the earnings season a bright start. (Image: NZME)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Mon, 14 Aug 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket slipped slightly but leading gentailer Contact produced “a solid set of numbers” on the first day of the latest company reporting season.The S&P/NZX 50 Index was down 10.28 points or 0.09% to 11,826.42 after reaching an intraday low of 11,794.1.There were 90 decliners and 36 gainers over the whole market on volumes of 25.42 million share transactions worth $99.04m.Matt Goodson, managing director of Salt Funds Management, said the local market was a touch heavy but not as bad as Australia.The S&P/A...
Contact confident in new generation
Markets

Contact confident in new generation

Final investment decisions near on suite of new generation.

Ian Llewellyn 3:55pm
Policy

Removal of commercial tax write offs – Labour makes another major U-turn

The reinstatement of tax depreciation was intended as a permanent fixture.

Brent Melville 3:50pm
Removal of commercial tax write offs – Labour makes another major U-turn
Economy

Migration’s strong so why isn’t the economy booming?

 NZ on track to record a net inflow of around 90,000 migrants this year.

Jem Traylen 3:35pm
Migration’s strong so why isn’t the economy booming?

More Markets

Contact confident in new generation
Markets

Contact confident in new generation

Final investment decisions near on suite of new generation.

Ian Llewellyn 3:55pm
Precinct Property and Ngāti Whātua form development joint venture
Property

Precinct Property and Ngāti Whātua form development joint venture

The developer has acquired a stake in buildings owned by the iwi in central Auckland.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Contact Energy takes an $84m profit hit from gas storage writedown
Markets

Contact Energy takes an $84m profit hit from gas storage writedown

Heavy rainfall contributed to the gentailer’s lowest-ever thermal generation.

Staff reporters 9:52am
NZ sharemarket ends the week with a lift
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket ends the week with a lift

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,836.71, up 24.94 points or 0.21%.

Graham Skellern 11 Aug 2023